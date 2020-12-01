Officials: Cluster of 9 coronavirus cases at Arlington private school

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A private school in Arlington is reporting a cluster of nine coronavirus cases, town officials said Tuesday.

Nine people from St. Agnes School on Medford Street have active COVID-19 cases and are self-isolating at home, health officials said. Officials are contact tracing students and staff of the school.

The cluster is isolated to one classroom and school officials have asked all students and staff in that classroom to get tested before the school’s scheduled return to in-person classes Dec. 7. The affected grade transitioned to remote learning on Nov. 21 in response to one positive case.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)