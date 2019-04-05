Officials: Cohasset blaze sparked by welding in auto repair shop

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in Cohasset that left an automotive repair shop a total loss was sparked by someone welding a vehicle, officials said.

The fire at 147 South Main St. occurred after the owner of the shop attempted to extinguish the fire himself but it spread quickly when it was ignited by oil and gas in the repair area, according to Cohasset Fire Chief Robert D. Silvia and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

There were no reported injuries.

The blaze caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

