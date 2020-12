Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Commuter Rail train was delayed after striking an empty car, officials said Saturday.

A Newburyport Line train out of North Station struck an empty car stopped near Beverly Depot Saturday evening, officials said.

The train was delayed as officials investigated.

No other information was immediately available.

