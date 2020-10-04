Officials concerned as coronavirus cases increasing across country

Health officials say they’re concerned a rise in new coronavirus cases across the country will continue into the fall and lead to nearly 3,000 deaths a day.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows only three U.S. states saw a decline in new cases of the virus compared to last week. Twenty-six states held steady and 21 reported a rise in cases.

Researchers at the University of Washington are now predicting as many as 2,900 deaths a day in the U.S. by December and more than 350,000 dead by the end of the year.

“The reason we think that’s going to happen is the combination of people, you know, taking their foot off the break and starting to mingle more, being less careful and most importantly seasonality,” said Dr. Chris Murray, Director at the Institute for Health Metrics at the university.

Murray said people across the country need to wear masks to stop the spread and bring fatalities down.

“Given all we know about the effectiveness of masks, and given what we know about half of Americans wearing masks when they’re out, we think that about 86,000 lives can be saved if we can get mask use way up,” Murray said. “So it’s very much in our control as to what’s actually going to happen.”

