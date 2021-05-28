CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 77-year-old Concord man is facing charges in connection with his wife’s death.

Philip Couture’s is due to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Ms. Couture and one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Ms. Couture under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, according to Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Officers responding to a reported homicide at 71 S. Spring St. around 1:45 p.m. Friday found 78-year-old Marlene Couture dead. According to the release she was assaulted.

Philip Couture is facing an additional charge for strangling another woman at the home. She has been treated for her injuries and released.

No further details were immediately available.

