Officials confirm 2 cases of Legionnaire’s Disease at Salem apartment complex

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cases of Legionnaire’s Disease have been confirmed at an apartment complex in Salem, officials said.

The Salem Board of Health notified the Pequot Highlands apartment complex earlier this week and a spokesman for the complex said an outside company’s tests of the complex’s water system came back positive.

The complex began treating the water system this morning. Treatment typically takes 24 to 30 hours to be effective.

All showerheads and faucet aerators are being replaced as well.

