STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in southern New England as a severe weather system moved through the region.

Both of the Monday morning tornadoes, one in Connecticut and the other on Cape Cod, were classified as EF-zero, the weakest kind. No injuries were reported.

The weather service said one of the twisters touched down several times in Stonington and North Stonington, uprooting more than a dozen large trees.

A small tornado also touched down in Falmouth, causing several chairs at the Woods Hole Golf Club to be lifted into the air and thrown some 500 feet on to a tennis court.

The same weather system also caused a water spout to form that was seen by the captain of a ferry leaving Martha’s Vineyard.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)