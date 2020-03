BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal officials have confirmed a Braintree resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, town officials said Saturday.

The resident has been in isolation since receiving the test result, officials said.

The resident does not have children enrolled in Braintree Public schools.

