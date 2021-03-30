Officials: Conn. man dies after car crash in Becket

BECKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man died after a car crash in Becket Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Jacobs Ladder Road found a car had left the road and struck a utility pole, police said. The driver, Nicholas Musco, 23, of Torrington, Connecticut, was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash.

