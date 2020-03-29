Officials: Coronvirus relief checks coming in 3 weeks

Americans can expect to receive coronavirus relief checks within three weeks, federal officials said.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said there will be a web-based application for residents without direct deposit. Most adults will get a check for $1,200, which Mnuchin said would help stimulate the economy over two months.

“My number one objective is now delivering to the American workers and American companies the needed money that will put this economy in a position where it can get through the next eight to 10 weeks,” Mnuchin said.

