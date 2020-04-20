Officials corral cows that spent hours on the loose in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials spent hours trying to corral a pair of cows that got loose in Wareham early Monday morning.

The cows broke free in the area of County Road and managed to elude officers for several hours overnight.

Natural Resources officers and homeowners ultimately had to pitch in to help police wrangle the animals.

It’s not clear where the cows escaped from.

