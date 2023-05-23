SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A correctional officer at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center is expected to be OK after being stabbed approximately ten times by an inmate, according to officials.

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union said the stabbing happened Monday evening, after correctional officers were called to a fight between inmates.

During the response, the inmates reportedly started to attack correctional staff, with one inmate allegedly using a makeshift knife to stab an officer “approximately ten times” in the head and upper back.

According to the union, the officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

