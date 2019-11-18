Officials: Cottage cheese being recalled, may contain pieces of metal or red plastic

More than 9,000 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese are being recalled due to plastic and metal pieces potentially being present in the food, federal officials said.

A customer reported a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese to Breakstone and there have been five other complaints, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Approximately 9,500 cases of the cottage cheese are being recalled.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

