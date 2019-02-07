Officials: Couple found dead in NH home likely killed by man who took his own life after chase

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An elderly couple who were found dead in their home in Hooksett, New Hampshire, on Sunday was likely murdered by a neighbor who was later found dead of an apparent suicide in Massachusetts following a police chase, authorities announced Thursday.

An autopsy revealed June Cosma, 79, and Thomas Cosma, 80, died from blunt force trauma to the head and that their manner of death was homicide, according to a joint statement issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Hooksett Police Chief Janet Bouchard.

On Feb. 3, police in Andover, Massachusetts, initiated a high-speed chase with a car that evaded officers and was later discovered abandoned in Lawrence, officials said. The car was said to be registered to June and Thomas Cosma.

The driver, 34-year-old Zachary Gloudemans, was later discovered dead of an apparent suicide in close proximity to where the Cosmas’ vehicle was found, according to investigators.

Based on the evidence, police performed a welfare check on the Cosmas and discovered them deceased inside their home.

An investigation revealed that Gloudemans had been staying at a residence “in close proximity” to the Cosmas’ house and that those who had interacted with him are said to have noticed

“recent signs of drug abuse.”

The case is being investigated as a likely murder and then suicide, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

