BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials say they’re cracking down on underage drinking after several teens were arrested at a Southie beach Monday night.

Five teens were arrested after allegedly getting into fights with each other at Carson Beach, and officials said teenagers have been getting alcohol at the beach from delivery drivers who don’t check IDs.

“If they are not of age, they should not be drinking,” said Mayor Kim Janey. “We should never have a situation where children are getting access to alcohol, nor should we be drinking at the beach.”

Extra state police patrols were out on Day Boulevard near the beach Tuesday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)