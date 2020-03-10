Officials: Cyberthieves swiped $1.75M from Westfield State University

WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials have recovered most of a $1.75 million cybertheft from Westfield State University, according to the treasurer’s office.

In mid-February, thieves directed a $1.75 million payment from the university to an unauthorized source, the treasurer’s office said.

State and federal officials have recovered $1.74 million, according to the treasurer’s office.

No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)