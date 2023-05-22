DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say that an officer’s firearm accidentally went off while police were responding to what turned out to be a “swatting” hoax call at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police say no threats were found after state and local police were called to the Catholic, all-boys school for what was initially a report of an active shooter.

In a message entitled “Report of an Active Shooter on Campus,” the Catholic, all-boys school stated on its website that authorities were investigating and that students and staff were sheltering in place on Monday afternoon.

The initial message stated:

“There has been a report of an active shooter on campus at Benjamin Hall. Danvers and State police are on site. Students, Faculty, and Staff are sheltering in place. We will further provide updates as soon as possible.”

By 2:20 p.m., Massachusetts State Police provided an update, stating that after both troopers and Danvers police officers responded to the school and entered, “no threats [were] identified at this time.”

“Teams doing secondary sweeps,” the MSP Twitter account stated. “We are aware of no injuries at this time. More to follow.”

As the investigation continued, both the head of St. John’s Prep and Danvers’ Chief of Police addressed the false alarm during a news conference.

According to officials, while investigating an empty bathroom, a police officer’s firearm accidentally went off, leading to a flood of 911 calls and even larger emergency response.

Head of SJP and Danvers police chief addressing today’s false alarm. In the initial response to the swatting call, a Danvers officer’s gun accidentally went off, prompting an even greater law enforcement response and more chaos as many believed the active shooter was real. @7news pic.twitter.com/4E7CoYzADk — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) May 22, 2023

In a follow-up update posted to their website, school officials reaffirmed that all students were accounted for and safe, and that parents would need to pick up their children at a nearby Stop & Shop grocery store as officials continue to investigate.

“Earlier this afternoon there was a report of an active shooter on campus at Benjamin Hall. Danvers and State police reported to campus and the school entered an enhanced lockdown protocol,” the update stated. “We believe that St. John’s was the victim of a Swatting call. Everyone is safe, there have been no injuries and police are currently clearing campus buildings as we account for all students.”

“We ask that parents do not come to campus at this time. Please go to the Stop and Shop parking lot on route 62 in Danvers and await further instruction. As we are cleared to release students we will communicate that process to parents via phone and/or email.”

Further updates from state officials stated that building-by-building sweeps were ongoing at the campus, but that “no threats or victims” were found.

