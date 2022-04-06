NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The 2017 death of a 4-month-old baby girl in New Hampshire has been ruled a homicide, authorities announced Tuesday.

Luna L. Champagne was taken from her parents’ home on Elm Street in Nashua to a local hospital in “medical distress” on Feb. 16, 2017, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke said in a joint news release.

Champagne was then taken to a hospital in Massachusetts, where she died three days later.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Champagne days after her death and released a complete report in 2021, finding that the infant’s cause of death was traumatic head injuries and that her manner of death was a homicide, Formella and Rourke said.

The exact circumstances surrounding Champagne’s death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nashua Police Crimeline at 603-589-1665.

