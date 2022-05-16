WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials said two additional people died in a fire that claimed the lives of two people in Worcester over the weekend, bringing the death toll to at least four.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a six-family three-decker home on Gage Street at 3:30 a.m. found a fire that eventually went to four alarms. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene but firefighters were unable to fully search the building due to structural concerns, and snakes in the building had to be removed as well, officials said.

Another victim was found Monday morning and a fourth Monday afternoon, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. Firefighters have still not made a full search of the building.

No other information was immediately available. The DA’s office is investigating the fire.

