(WHDH) — With the hot and humid conditions attracting more sharks to New England, officials are deploying detection buoys in the water off Massachusetts in an effort to keep swimmers safe this summer.

There have been a number of great white shark sightings in recent days, including near the shoreline of Race Point Beach in Provincetown, as well as in Nantucket Sound near the Monomoy Wildlife Refuge.

Researchers with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy have deployed more than 200 buoys that can instantly detect a tagged shark.

“This particular receiver will let those lifeguards at that stand know within seconds that a white shark is within several hundred feet or so,” marine biologist and shark expert Dr. Greg Skomal said during a presentation.

Experts say they are also tracking the sharks from the air, ocean, and with video.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)