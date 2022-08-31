BOSTON (WHDH) - Building inspections, parking restrictions and city preparations are underway as the City of Boston sees thousands of college students return for the fall semester.

UHaul trucks and moving vans have been filling streets in Allston, Brighton and other neighborhoods as a wave of students move in.

The influx has once again prompted parking restrictions across the city, which city officials walked the public through during a conference on Wednesday.

“The City of Boston’s transportation department’s goal regarding student move-in is to help keep the city streets safe for pedestrians, bicyclists, and people driving vehicles while so many people are moving into our cities,” said Brad Gerratt, commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department. “In order to do so, we have implemented parking restrictions on streets in Allston, Brighton, Fenway, Mission Hill, South Boston, Back Bay and North End neighborhoods to help provide parking spaces for vehicles used by new residents and students moving into those areas.”

An official traffic advisory with a list of affected streets can be found here.

Gerratt added that in order to provide notice for drivers, over 1,000 temporary “No Parking” signs have been placed in the aforementioned neighborhoods.

Officials also reminded students along the Orange Line about the current shutdown, highlighting transportation alternatives such as Bluebikes, which the city has been providing free 30-day passes through Sept. 18.

They also detailed how building inspectors have been conducting walkthroughs in neighborhoods that are heavily-populated by students, including, again, Allston, Brighton, Back Bay, Fenway, Mission Hill and Beacon Hill.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)