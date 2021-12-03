CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have determined that a power line sparked a Chelsea house fire on Thursday night.

Homeowner Ana Castillo was left frustrated after her four-story, multi-unit home on Marginal Street went up in flames.

“Who should I blame?” she asked. “That’s the same problem that happened a few years ago.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says an investigation revealed that the fire was accidental and began with a power line connected to a switching mechanism on a utility pole that was in close proximity to the residence.

Castillo had told 7NEWS that she believed the fire started when a nearby transformer exploded during a thunderstorm. She says the same transformer blew years ago but that the home did not catch fire then.

“I think they should have fixed the problem when it happened a few years back,” she said. “It probably wouldn’t happen, what happened right now. My house would be safe.”

The top two floors of the house sustained extensive damage.

“It’s very difficult but it’s better material stuff than human beings,” Castillo said.

There has been no word on any injuries.

