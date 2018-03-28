FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials have determined what sparked a fire that tore through a Falmouth home.

The fire broke out on Providence Street early Monday morning.

Flames could be seen pouring out of the roof and tearing through both floors of the house.

Officials said it was caused by the improper disposal of wood stove ashes.

They added that nobody was hurt.

