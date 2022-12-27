HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Haverhill say improper disposal of smoking materials was what caused a large house fire on Monday.

A day after crews responded to Coffin Avenue just after 7:45 a.m. and put out the flames, the State Fire Marshal and Haverhill Fire Chief pinned down the cause, finding the the fire started after an ashtray was “emptied into household trash in a screened-in hot tub room.”

Soon after the flames ignited, officials said they quickly spread from the ground floor and eventually left the home as a total loss.

“This is a pattern firefighters see too often in Haverhill and all across Massachusetts,” Chief Robert O’Brien said in a joint-release with the Fire Marshal’s office. “Cigarettes and other smoking materials can smolder undetected in an ashtray and ignite other materials when thrown in the trash, out a window, or off a porch. If you smoke or have guests who do, be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”

No injuries were reported as crews put out the flames Monday. In addition to multiple fire departments assisting, the Salvation Army and Red Cross were also called in to help the displaced residents.

“Smoking materials have caused more than 2,200 structure fires in Massachusetts over the past five years,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “They are the leading cause of fatal fires here and nationwide. There’s no truly safe way to smoke, but you can make it a little less dangerous by doing it outside and using a heavy ashtray with water or sand. Never smoke in bed or when you’re drowsy or impaired.”

