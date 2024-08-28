MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead Animal Control determined that the animal that bit a jogger Monday evening was not a coyote, according to a statement from police.

An off-leash dog bit the jogger while she was running on Brown Street, Marblehead police clarified Wednesday. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim described the animal as yellow and mid-sized, with pointy ears, according to police.

Officials originally believed the creature fit the description of a coyote.

However, police said Wednesday that the biting animal was determined to be a dog and that it had been contained.

The department reiterated the importance of being aware of coyotes, even though this situation happened to involve a dog.

“Coyotes may or may not be in this area and other parts of Marblehead,” police said Wednesday.

