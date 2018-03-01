LEBANON, NH (WHDH) — Officials detonated fireworks and potentially homemade explosives after a contractor found them in an abandoned home.

The Lebanon Police and Fire Departments responded to a vacant house on Spring Street for a report of potentially explosive materials found by a clean-up contractor hired by the property owner.

The contractor told officers that they found several boxes of fireworks, black powder and other potentially explosive materials and removed them from the building, according to police.

The New Hampshire State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit determined that the materials were fireworks and potentially homemade explosive devices.

Crews transferred them to a safe location, where they rendered them safe by explosive charge. They then detonated the items at the Lebanon Landfill.

