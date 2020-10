ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — Fire officials in Athol detonated a pair of old artillery shells Saturday evening.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a resident happened upon them and contacted authorities.

The Massachusetts State Police Disposal Unit arrived and detonated the shells.

