NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials detonated an unexploded piece of artillery that was found buried in Nantucket on Tuesday.

The unexploded ordnance was discovered during the removal of a tree stump on private property in the downtown area, according to the Nantucket Fire Department.

Fire officials and state police members secured the area as they waited for state police bomb technicians to arrive.

The piece of artillery was then taken to a remote location and safely detonated.

The fire department says this may have been heard across the island.

