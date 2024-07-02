BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials gathered in Boston Tuesday to discuss security plans ahead of Thursday’s Fourth of July Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Though FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen said officials are not aware no specific or credible threats targeting the fireworks spectacular, she said “We must maintain a heightened state of vigilance given that we are home to many patriotic and historical landmarks and this event is an attractive and symbolic target.”

“Everyone here today has been working very hard to strike the right balance between security measures and the ability to have a fun day,” Cohen said. “I cannot thank everyone here enough for their continued partnership and commitment to these efforts.”

This year’s fireworks spectacular will begin at the /hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade on Thursday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

In addition to the Pops, the slate of musical performers will include Broadway star Kelli O’Hara, rock and country group The Mavericks, singer Darlene Love, and the Singing Sergeants from the US Air Force Band. Fireworks will begin over the Charles River at 10:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public.

There will be several road closures around the Esplanade to make way for the fireworks spectacular. With limited parking and expected difficult driving conditions, organizers have urged attendees to use public transportation, which will be free on all MBTA trains, buses, ferries and on the Commuter Rail after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Our top priorities at DCR are ensuring that properties are safe and welcoming for everyone,” said Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Brian Arrigo.

“Behind the scenes, our DCR staff work incredibly hard to make sure that every detail is taken care of,” he continued.

Jan Devereux, the senior director of public relations and communications for the Boston Symphony Orchestra thanked public partners and corporate sponsors who help make the fireworks spectacular possible.

As the show gets set to mark 50 years since the addition of fireworks to the traditional Fourth of July concert in 1974, Devereux said “there’s something for everyone,” in this year’s program.

Approaching the 250th anniversary of Independence Day in 2026, she also said “We are mindful of how precious our democracy is.”

“The BSO is deeply honored to host this annual patriotic celebration and to bring the community together through the power of music and the joy of music,” Devereux said.

State Police Interim Superintendent Col. John Mawn on Tuesday said attendees at Thursday’s fireworks spectacular will see a recognizable presence of uniformed law enforcement from across Massachusetts.

In outlining law enforcement plans, Mawn thanked officers and troopers for their work.

“This event would not be secure or even popular without their commitment to patriotism and the values of public service,” he said.

Mawn asked attendees to be courteous while celebrating on the Esplanade and to report any suspicious activity.

He also asked attendees to obey the list of prohibited items at the fireworks spectacular, which includes backpacks, glass containers, and alcoholic beverages.

“People come to this special place year after year with their families and friends to celebrate the birth of this great nation,” Mawn said. “We, the Massachusetts State Police are committed to matching that energy and enthusiasm with a professional police force characterized by the values of excellence, compassion and service.”

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on 7NEWS. The show is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. It is sponsored by Herb Chambers.

