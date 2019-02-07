Officials: Don’t dial *77 to block spam calls in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts officials are warning residents that dialing *77 is not an effective way to block spam calls.
“DO NOT dial *77 from your cellular device in Massachusetts in an attempt to block spam calls…it will not work,” the Massachusetts State 911 Department said in a tweet.
Dialing *77 in the Bay State will generate calls to the department’s 911 center in Framingham, according to officials.
USA Today published an article about blocking robocalls by dialing *77 to access “Anonymous Call Rejection.”
State police referenced the article in a tweet, simply saying, “DO NOT do that here in Massachusetts.”
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)