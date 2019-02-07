Officials: Don’t dial *77 to block spam calls in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts officials are warning residents that dialing *77 is not an effective way to block spam calls.

“DO NOT dial *77 from your cellular device in Massachusetts in an attempt to block spam calls…it will not work,” the Massachusetts State 911 Department said in a tweet.

DO NOT dial *77 from your cellular device in Massachusetts in an attempt to block spam calls…it will not work! Dialing *77 in MA generates calls into the State 911 Department's Framingham 911 center that will not translate properly through the 911 system. — MA State 911 (@MAstate911) February 7, 2019

Dialing *77 in the Bay State will generate calls to the department’s 911 center in Framingham, according to officials.

USA Today published an article about blocking robocalls by dialing *77 to access “Anonymous Call Rejection.”

State police referenced the article in a tweet, simply saying, “DO NOT do that here in Massachusetts.”

🚨🚨IMPORTANT🚨🚨 Please RT! A national publication is saying to dial to block spam calls…DO NOT do that here in Massachusetts. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/tydnoX7HED — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 7, 2019

