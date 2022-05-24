BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after police found ammunition and drugs at his Dorchester home, along with numerous parts to construct “ghost guns” like one found at a Boston high school last week, officials said Tuesday.

Officers obtained a search warrant for a Columbia Road home Tuesday morning and found drugs, more than 500 bullets, and a 3-D printer along with plastic gun parts, police said. Edmilson Andrade, 32, was charged with trafficking a Class A substance, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of ammunition, and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the parts could be constructed to make untraceable ‘ghost guns,’ like one found in Charlestown High School last week. Hayden said it was not clear if that gun came from the Dorchester site, but that the material from that home could have caused great harm.

“Let me be clear, this inventory is exactly the type of trafficking that can devastate our streets and lead to bloodshed and horrible tragedy,” Hayden said.

