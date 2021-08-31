EAST KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials say the driver in a fatal car crash Sunday suffered a significant medical event before the collision.

Officers were called to the scene on Giles Road near Joslin Road around 3 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 33-year-old driver, according to the department.

A child who was in the car was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Officials said the driver apparently suffered a significant medical event and was unable to make a turn on Giles Road, drove off the street and struck some trees.

