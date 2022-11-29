MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marshfield are asking drivers to take extra caution on the road after a crash involving black ice sent an officer and another driver to the hospital.

In a social media post, the Marshfield Police Department said the accident happened Tuesday morning on Main Street, where a pickup truck appeared to hit a patch of ice and then swerved into another lane, striking a police cruiser.

Both drivers are expected to be OK after being taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On their Facebook page, the department asked that with cold weather setting in, as well as heavy traffic due to the holiday season, drivers use extra caution while on the road, especially with snow, wind and sleet a possibility in the weeks to come.

