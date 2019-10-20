Officials: Drone flies by JetBlue plane preparing to land at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - State and federal officials are investigating a drone buzzing by a plane getting ready to land at Logan Airport Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crew of a JetBlue plane flying from Raleigh to Boston reported a seeing the drone two miles southeast of Logan at 5:50 p.m., an FAA spokesperson said.

The flight was approaching Runway 4 Left at Logan when the crew saw the drone.

The FAA will investigate and the State Police were notified, according to the FAA.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)