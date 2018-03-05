SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM (WHDH) — A suspected drunk teenager took off in a stolen sheriff’s cruiser in New Mexico.

In December, a corporal with the county sheriff’s office received a call about 16-year-old Samaria Gray staggering down the highway and then laying down in the shoulder.

The officer approached the teen, who could be heard saying, “Take me to jail if you want to help me.”

When asked why she wanted to go to jail, Gray responded with, “My boyfriend’s there.”

Gray’s mom showed up to the scene and told the corporal that she had been having trouble with her daughter’s drinking habits. She also said that Gray’s boyfriend encourages her drinking.

“Together, all they do is drink,” she said.

She added that she did not want her daughter at the house until she got sober.

“I’m going to have you sit in my trunk for now while I go talk to your mom,” the corporal said.

Gray then began to kick and push the prisoner cage in the truck, but when she failed to break through, video shows her getting out and hopping into the driver’s seat.

Gray sped off down the highway, reaching speeds of 99 mph and narrowly missing a van.

She soon approached two cars and crashed into them, landing in a ditch off the side of the road.

The corporal added that he didn’t handcuff the teenager while she was in the back of his truck because she didn’t do anything violent.

Gray was hospitalized with minor injuries, but no one else was hurt, police said.

