Officials: Duxbury football team used ‘inexcusable’ offensive language during game

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury school officials are investigating after high school students allegedly used offensive language during a football game earlier in the month.

Superintendent John Antonucci said varsity players used highly offensive language while calling audibles during a game against Plymouth North on March 12. In a letter to residents, Antonucci did not say what players said during the game, but wrote “some of the language in question had religious connotations.”

“…while the players clearly demonstrated poor judgment, the responsibility for this incident also lies with the adults overseeing the program. In short, this was a systemic failure,” Antonucci said.

Head Football coach Dave Maimaron apologized in a statement.

“I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass and inappropriate language,” Maimaron wrote “Using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on it’s face—inexcusable. “

Antonucci said the play-call system was immediately halted and he’s instituting mandatory training for the team, and he’ll also conduct a review to determine how the school district can integrate diversity, equity and inclusion into all athletic and co-curricular programs.

