Officials: Easton teaching assistant raped 2 students, threatened to make their ‘lives hell’

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old teaching assistant at an Easton school is facing charges of raping children in his care and threatening to make their “lives hell” if they didn’t follow his commands, officials said Monday.

Matthew Parris, 29, of Raynham was arraigned on rape charges Monday and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School District Superintendent Luis G. Lopes said school officials first learned about the allegations against Matthew Parris on Thursday and terminated his employment “given the seriousness of the accusations and the facts gathered by our administrative team.”

Court paperwork accuses Parris of forcing two girls from the school to perform sex acts on him in a woodworking shed and closet in the school’s metal fabrication shop, as well as off campus in a cemetery and behind a store building.

Parris allegedly communicated with the victims via Instant Messenger and threatened to make their “lives hell” and hurt their families if they didn’t follow his orders.

Officials said Parris confessed when he was confronted with the allegations, claimed he was a sex addict and needed help.

