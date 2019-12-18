Officials: Elderly Littleton, NH man shot and killed wife, himself

LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - An elderly Littleton, New Hampshire man shot and killed his wife before killing himself, officials said Wednesday.

Officers conducting a welfare check at a home on Hilltop Manor on Tuesday found Clarence W. Sleeper, 85, and Gertrude H. Sleeper, 84, dead of gunshot wounds, police said.

After an autopsy by the chief medical examiner, the Attorney General’s office said it appeared Clarence Sleeper shot and killed his wife before shooting and killing himself.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)