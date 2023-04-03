WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Westborough is under investigation after authorities say at least one person was killed.

Officials said it was around 1:45 p.m. when a report of a fire on Belknap Street came in.

Authorities with the Westborough Fire Department said they received a 911 call from the daughter of an elderly woman who lived at the address, who described how she had arrived at the property to find the building burning.

Officials told 7NEWS a police officer and the fire chief were the first to arrive on scene and learned the elderly woman was trapped.

They said the fire soon grew to a point where flames were shooting out of all of the home’s windows. Propane tanks were also found on the property, including one for a grill that exploded during the blaze.

Firefighters also had to contend with a small fire that extended from the home to nearby brush.

Crews were eventually able to get inside of the property and found the body of the elderly woman in the home’s living room.

Officials have not yet released any further details.

