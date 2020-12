BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials say elevated levels of lead have been found in the water supply to some homes.

In an e-mail sent to residents Thursday, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said water samples taken exceed acceptable action levels for 2020.

The commission said lead is usually found in water in older homes that have lead service lines.

