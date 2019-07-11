Officials: EMT stabbed in downtown Boston released from hospital, suspect involved in two investigations

BOSTON (WHDH) - The EMT who suffered serious stab wounds in downtown Boston on Wednesday has been released from the hospital and will continue her recovery at home, officials announced.

The EMT, whose name has not been released, was stabbed in the back of an ambulance that was transporting 31-year-old Julia Tejeda who has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation ahead of her arraignment on charges including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a public official.

Dozens of EMTs packed a courtroom at Boston Municipal Court to support their wounded colleague.

“She could not be here today. She could not be here to face somebody who perpetrated this on her, so one, we are here for her,” Boston EMS Chief James Hooley said.

Tejeda, who Boston EMS Chief James Hooley described as “emotionally disturbed,” was being taken to a local hospital around 4 p.m. Wednesday when she grew “unruly” in the back of the ambulance, produced a weapon, and stabbed an EMT seven times in the leg and abdomen, prosecutors allege.

A second EMT driving the ambulance pulled the vehicle over near the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse. Tejeda then allegedly sprayed him with pepper spray.

Police say Tejeda was smiling when she told them, “I did it. I stabbed her.”

She also allegedly said she attacked the EMT because she was taking her to the hospital and “was making me uncomfortable,” according to court documents.

Both EMTs were transported to the hospital, where the EMT who was stabbed underwent surgery.

The second EMT was treated and released.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins praised the EMTs for the hard work they do.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude for the incredibly hard work they do,” she said. “It’s very easy after the fact to be questioning what law enforcement does and the choices they make but they do a job every single day that none of you would want to do, even if it was three times the pay.

Sources tell 7NEWS Tejeda is also being eyed in connection with a bomb threat that prompted the closure of Martha’s Vineyard Airport earlier this week.

Surveillance video shows officers converging on the woman’s East Boston apartment that night.

Neighbors say the officers were there for several hours.

Rollins confirms they are looking into Tejeda’s possible involvement in the threats.

“We will absolutely be looking into how many encounters law enforcement had with this individual prior to this tragedy occurring. If there is soemthing we could have done different that is absolutely something I would want to know about.

Tejeda’s brother refused to comment on his sister’s involvement the incident.