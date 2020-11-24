Officials: Enrollment down at Mass. schools due to COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Public school enrollment and especially pre-K and kindergarten enrollment has declined across Massachusetts due to the pandemic, state officials said Tuesday.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said public school enrollment, at about 911,000 students, is down 3.9 percent, and pre-K and kindergarten enrollment is down 18 percent. DESE Commissioner Jeff Riley said he thought those numbers would go back next year.

“We expect that many of those children will be back in our system for next year,” Riley said. “Parents have just opted to keep them home for the year rather than start in the system.”

