Officials investigating the recent mass shootings in Maine have asked anyone with information about suspect Robert Card to contact them, sharing multiple telephone tip lines as well as a “digital media tip line.”

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call authorities at 207-213-9526 or 207-509-9002.

There is also a crisis lifeline available 24/7 at 988 for anyone who needs help.

In an update on Friday, the FBI’s Boston field office said Maine State Police and Lewiston police are asking anyone with photos or videos “relevant to the shootings in Lewiston” to submit them via the new digital media tipline. The tipline is available at the link here.

READ: Latest coverage on shootings in Lewiston and the search for Robert Card

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)