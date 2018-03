WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police and fire units responded to a derailed MBTA train in the area of 498 Main St. in Wilmington.

Officials said over 100 passengers were on board and no injuries were reported.

Only one lane of traffic is getting through at this time due to the evacuation of the train.

Due to a slow speed derailment on Lowell Train 300, all Lowell trains cannot operate through Wilmington. Go to Anderson for inbound trains. #mbta — MBTA Alerts! (@mbta_alerts) March 8, 2018

