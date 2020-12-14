Officials evacuate properties off Route 1 after gas leak in Newbury

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Newbury first responders evacuated an area off Route 1 after a gas leak Monday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a gas leak at 86 Newbury Turnpike at 3:10 p.m. were told an excavator ruptured a high pressure gas line and evacuated properties within a half-mile of the leak, officials said.

No one was hurt during the leak and National Grid secured the leak by 4:20 p.m., officials said.

