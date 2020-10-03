Officials examining succession procedure if Trump incapacitated by coronavirus

As President Donald Trump is treated for the coronavirus at Walter Reed Medical Center, officials are looking at the guidelines in the Constitution and federal law that dictate who would take over if he is incapacitated.

“There has to be candor and openness because we are talking about the leader of the free world, who has extraordinary power and extraordinary responsibility, and we want to know if he is up to the job,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois.

The 25th Amendment gives the vice president the power to serve temporarily as acting president. For that to happen, Trump would submit a written declaration to Congress saying he is temporarily unable to carry out his duties as president, and if he’s unable to submit that statement his cabinet could vote and submit the declaration for him.

If Vice President Mike Pence was unable to take over, next in line would be Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. After her, the line of succession goes to the Senate President Pro Tempore, currently Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In the meantime, lawmakers said they need constant updates on Trump’s condition and his ability to serve as president while staying at Walter Reed.

“They said initially this shouldn’t disturb any of his activities, I hope that is the case,” Durbin said. “But we need to monitor it carefully, there are extreme circumstances under the Constitution which provide for succession, but we aren’t even close to that conversation yet.”

