PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An explosion at a mill building in Massachusetts last month was caused by a man who was trying to extract hash oil from marijuana, officials announced Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire and explosion at a mill building on Keeler Street in Pittsfield on Feb. 21 found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, several melted plastic containers, and a large number of marijuana plants, Pittsfield Fire Chief Thomas Sammons, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael J. Wynn, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint news release.

“Incidents like this are exactly why extraction processes using flammable gases and liquids are subject to safety regulations,” Sammons said. “These are hazardous materials. Even storing them improperly carries a risk. Their untrained, unlicensed misuse can lead to property damage, serious injury, or death.”

Neither the explosion nor the victim’s injuries were reported to public safety agencies when they occurred, according to officials.

“Cannabis extraction methods that use propane, butane, and similar substances without proper safety precautions are illegal because they’re extremely dangerous,” Ostroskey added. “The gases used in these processes are highly flammable. If they accumulate in an enclosed area, the smallest spark can cause a devastating explosion.”

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition and it’s not clear he’s facing any charges.

