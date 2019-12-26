Officials: Explosion that injured 10 at NH hotel blamed on electrical fire, propane leak

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - An electrical fire and a propane leak in adjacent rooms at a hotel in Lebanon, New Hampshire, sparked an explosion that injured two firefighters and eight guests on Christmas Eve, officials announced Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported structure fire at the Element hotel on Foot Hill Street about 5:15 a.m. heard an explosion shortly after entering the building, according to Lebanon fire officials.

The two firefighters who were injured were taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries. Eight guests of the hotel sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at area hospitals.

A preliminary examination of the scene revealed an electrical fire in a mechanical room on the first floor of the hotel and an active propane leak in an adjacent room at the same time as the fire, which caused the explosion, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

All of the guests of the hotel were displaced after the explosion and were moved to another area hotel.

The cause of the explosion does not appear to be criminal in nature, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)