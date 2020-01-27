Officials: Fall River mill blaze that injured firefighter was arson, reward for info offered

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are offering a reward for information about an arson at a five-story Fall River mill building that injured a firefighter earlier in the month.

Firefighters say a blaze that heavily damaged the Stafford Mill at 62 County St. on Jan. 12 was set. One firefighter was hospitalized with an ankle injury after fighting the blaze.

Fall River police and firefighters along with the state Fire Marshall are seeking information related to the arson and a cash award is offered. Anyone with information can call Det. Derek Beaulieu at 508-324-2796 or police at 508-672-TIPS.

