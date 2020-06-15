Officials: Fatal Falmouth house fire was electrical, home had no working smoke alarms

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire that killed a Falmouth woman in April was accidental and investigators found no working smoke alarms in the home, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Gifford Street at 5:15 p.m. on April 12 found a single-family home on fire.

Mary Jo Nelson, 67, died in the fire, officials said.

After investigating, officials determined the fire started in a first-floor bedroom because of an electrical malfunction and there weren’t any smoke detectors.

